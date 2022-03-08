Mike Williams, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 3-year, $60M Contract Before Free Agency

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million in guaranteed money and $28 million in the first year of the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers selected Williams seventh overall in 2017, and he has been a big part of the team's offensive plans since his second season in the NFL in 2018. In 72 games across five seasons, the 27-year-old has caught 227 passes for 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns.

L.A.'s decision to re-sign Williams should come as no surprise, as he had the best season of his career in 2021, catching a career-high 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Additionally, many of the free-agent alternatives weren't necessarily better than Williams. Chris Godwin would have been a risky signing as he is coming off a torn ACL, and Allen Robinson, Michael Gallup and Odell Beckham Jr. would have commanded large contracts, which ultimately wouldn't have been worth it for the franchise.

Both Godwin and Gallup are candidates to receive the franchise tag and may not have hit the market.

With Williams back on board, the Chargers receiving group will look much like it did in 2021. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are returning, which is a good sign for the franchise moving forward.