Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Fined $13K for Celebrating with Pompoms in Win vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for his pompom touchdown celebration during last week's AFC Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, although no flag was thrown on the play.

The celebration occurred during the third quarter of Kansas City's 42-21 win after Hill scored a touchdown to extend the Chiefs' lead to 34-7.

Hill grabbed some pompoms from a Chiefs cheerleader and began dancing around, much to the delight of the home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium:

The celebration was reminiscent of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who shook pompoms after scoring a touchdown while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2002.

Hill recorded five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's game, which was highlighted by the Chiefs scoring 35 unanswered points after initially falling behind 7-0.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense took control of the game after Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Mahomes got his entire receiving corps involved and threw for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the victory.

Kansas City may need a similar offensive performance Sunday when it hosts the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round clash.