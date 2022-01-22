Report: Glover Teixeira, Jiri Prochazka Set for Light Heavyweight Fight at UFC 274

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will reportedly make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Saturday, Teixeira and Prochazka have agreed to fight at UFC 274 on May 7.

The UFC has yet to officially announce a date or location for UFC 274. There is currently a two-week gap on the company schedule between Fight Night shows on April 30 and May 14.

Teixeira is in the midst of his hottest streak since joining the UFC in 2012. The Brazilian star has won each of his last six fights, highlighted by a second-round submission of Jan Błachowicz at UFC 267 on Oct. 30 to win the light heavyweight title for the first time.

At 42 years old, Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. He is the second-oldest fighter to hold a title in company history. Randy Couture was 45 years old when he lost the heavyweight crown to Brock Lesnar at UFC 91 in 2008.

Teixeira is 16-5 overall in UFC with 13 wins coming via stoppage. Five of his six wins during this current streak have come by submission or TKO.

Prochazka is in the early stages of his UFC career. The 29-year-old signed with the promotion in January 2020 after going 26-3 for various promotions around the world.

The Czech Republic native has made a strong impression in his first two UFC fights. He knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the second round at UFC 251 in his debut.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 23 last May, Prochazka scored a knockout against Dominick Reyes with a spinning back elbow late in the second round. He has 28 career wins, with 25 coming by knockout or TKO.

Teixeira hasn't lost a fight by knockout since May 2017, when Alexander Gustafsson dropped him in the fifth round. Prochazka's undefeated streak stretches back to December 2015.