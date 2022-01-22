Deebo Samuel Rumors: Star WR a 'Top Contractual Priority' for 49ers in Offseason

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

After a breakout 2021 season in which he established himself as one of the NFL's most unique offensive players, Deebo Samuel is looking to cash in this winter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers have made Samuel a "top contractual priority" in the offseason.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Samuel still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract. The 26-year-old is set to earn $1.99 million in base salary in 2022, per Spotrac.

Samuel immediately established himself as one of San Francisco's go-to options when he was a rookie. He finished second on the team in targets (81), receptions (57), receiving yards (802) to help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in 2019.

The 2020 season was a rough one for the 49ers due to injuries to a number of key players. Samuel was limited to just seven games due to lingering hamstring issues.

A healthy 2021 unlocked Samuel's full potential in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. He led the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception, ranked third in yards from scrimmage (1,770), fifth in receiving yards (1,405) and tied for seventh in total touchdowns (14).

Over his last nine games, including the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Dallas Cowboys, Samuel has racked up 415 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 63 carries.

The South Carolina alum became the first 49ers wide receiver named to the All-Pro first team since Terrell Owens in 2001.

Samuel's performance has been instrumental in helping the 49ers reach the NFC Divisional Round. They will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.