Broncos Rumors: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Had 'Great' HC Interview amid Texans Buzz

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is making a strong impression on teams in search of a new head coach.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Gannon had a "great" interview with the Denver Broncos when the sides met Wednesday.

This comes after ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Friday that Gannon is considered the front-runner for the Houston Texans' job after making a "very strong impression" in his interview.

The Broncos announced Wednesday they completed an interview with Gannon, who met with general manager George Paton and other members of the front office.

Denver got a slight head start on its head coaching search by virtue of playing its final game of the regular season Saturday, Jan. 8. The team announced Vic Fangio's firing after three seasons the following day

In two weeks since Fangio's departure, the Broncos have met with 10 coaching candidates. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke with them Friday.

Paton knows Gannon very well from their four seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings. Paton was their assistant general manager when Gannon worked on Mike Zimmer's staff as assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2017.

Last season was Gannon's first year as a defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons as defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles defense ranked in the top 11 in passing yards allowed (220.9) and rushing yards allowed (107.9) this season under Gannon. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 but lost 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Denver finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record. The franchise has missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons and hasn't had a winning record since 2016.