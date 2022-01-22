Report: Matt Rhule Would Be Interested in Michigan HC Job If Harbaugh Leaves for NFL

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Matt Rhule has a job as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but he's reportedly keeping an eye on what happens at the University of Michigan.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Rhule would have interest in the Wolverines' head coaching job if Jim Harbaugh goes back to the NFL.

