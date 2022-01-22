Tom Brady Rumors: Some Bucs Players Are Prepared for QB to Retire After Playoffs

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some of quarterback Tom Brady's teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly believe the future Hall of Famer could retire at the conclusion of the team's 2021 NFL playoff run.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, a source close to Brady said: "He hasn't signaled one way or the other what he's going to do, and maybe he doesn't know himself. But it wouldn't be surprising if this was the end."

La Canfora also spoke with a Bucs source who said: "Nothing's been said, but there is a sense among some guys in the locker room that this is it, one way or the other. It's just little things here or there they are picking up on. Maybe it turns out to be nothing."

The 44-year-old Brady is in the midst of his 22nd NFL season, and he is looking to lead the Buccaneers to a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.