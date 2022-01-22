Raiders Rumors: LV 'Preparing to Make a Run' at Patriots' Josh McDaniels for HC Job

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly "preparing to make a run" at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday the Pats are "surprised" McDaniels hasn't drawn more interest with eight openings around the NFL, though the belief he would want "full control over the football operation" could be a factor working against him.

McDaniels is in his second stint leading the New England offense. He previously filled the role from 2005 through 2008 before leaving in 2009 to become a head coach for the first time with the Denver Broncos.

His tenure in Denver flamed out quickly. The team posted an 8-8 record during his first season in charge and he was fired midway through the 2010 campaign following a 3-9 start.

After a brief one-year stint as the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011, he rejoined the Patriots' staff in 2012 and has spent the past 10 years guiding the team's offense.

In 2018, the Indianapolis Colts announced they'd agreed to terms with McDaniels to become their new head coach, but he backed out of the agreement a short time later to remain in New England.

That about-face may also be a factor in why some teams "remain skittish" about whether to involve the 45-year-old Ohio native in their head coaching search, per Florio.

The Raiders have opted for a full-scale coaching search despite interim head coach Rich Bisaccia leading the team to the playoffs after the midseason firing of Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia guided Las Vegas to a 7-5 record after taking over, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported he faces an "uphill battle" to retain the role after the team was eliminated from the postseason by the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

If hired, McDaniels would inherit a Raiders offense that ranked 11th in yards per game (363.8) and 18th in scoring (22.0 points per game) during the 2021 season.

His first major decision, especially if he's given full control of the roster, would be how to proceed with quarterback Derek Carr, who's set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022.

The Raiders haven't provided a timetable to wrap up their coaching search.