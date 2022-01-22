Texans Rumors: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to Have 2nd Interview with Houston

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Houston Texans are "working to set up" a second interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

ESPN's Dan Graziano also reported Friday that Gannon did very well in his first interview, to the point where he may be the "current frontrunner" for the Texans' gig.

"One of the hottest names out there is that of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who I'm told made a very strong impression in his interview with the Texans and is considered by some in that building to be the current front-runner for the job," Graziano wrote.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson offered similar sentiments:

Gannon is a hot name during this year's hiring cycle, with Zach Berman of The Athletic reporting that the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Texans had all spoken with him about being their next head coach.

The 39-year-old Gannon just completed his first year as the Eagles defensive coordinator. He worked as the Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach from 2018-2020, and then Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni brought him along to Philadelphia when he was named the Eagles' head coach.

The Eagles finished No. 18 in the NFL in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game). The unit finished No. 25 in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric.

The Texans are looking to replace David Culley, who went 4-13 in his lone season as Houston's head coach before the organization decided to part ways with the 66-year-old.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the Texans have spoken with Gannon, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Hines Ward for the head coaching job.