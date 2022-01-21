Broncos Rumors: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview Friday for HC Position

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly going to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bieniemy will meet with the Broncos "in what is expected to be the last of 10 [head coach] interviews currently scheduled."

The Broncos have cast a wide net in their search to find Vic Fangio's replacement.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are among the notables who have already spoken with Denver.

Bieniemy has been one of the most popular head-coaching candidates in recent years, but he has yet to be hired by a team. The 52-year-old interviewed with five of the six teams that had vacancies last year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spoken in the past about his disappointment that Bieniemy has not yet gotten the opportunity to be an NFL head coach.

"Well, listen, I think he’s top-notch," Reid told reporters in January 2021. "At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge. You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense."

Bieniemy has been on Reid's coaching staff in Kansas City since 2013. He spent his first five seasons as running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears in January 2018.

In four seasons with Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, Kansas City has never finished lower than sixth in points per game.

The Broncos fired Fangio on Jan. 9 after finishing 7-10 this season. They went 19-30 in three seasons with Fangio as head coach. The organization hasn't made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.