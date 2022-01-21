Cowboys' Randy Gregory to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury Suffered Early in Season

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is reportedly set to undergo surgery Friday on his injured left knee.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Gregory's knee "bothered him for a good portion of the season," though it didn't force him to miss any games, and the surgery should allow him to return for the NFL's offseason OTAs.

The 29-year-old University of Nebraska product recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception across 12 appearances during the regular season. He added four tackles in last weekend's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gregory, who received a strong 78.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Archer noted the Cowboys "would like to re-sign" the 2015 second-round pick.

The Florida native's career has been derailed by multiple suspensions for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, including bans covering the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons.

In 2018, Gregory told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill he dealt with self-esteem issues, depression, anxiety and panic attacks that stemmed from being bullied as a child, which led him to become addicted to marijuana.

"They would do things that would affect me physically and mentally," he said. "I wasn't always 6'6''. I was always taught to defend myself, but I was never one to look for trouble. I never understood why kids would mess with me."

Gregory has been an effective edge-rusher when healthy across seven years in Dallas, tallying 16.5 sacks in 38 career games.

He missed five contests in 2021, four because of a calf injury and one while in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Barring any setbacks following the knee surgery, the veteran defensive end should be ready to roll when the 2022 season kicks off.