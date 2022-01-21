Giants Rumors: Bucs DC Todd Bowles a 'Name to Watch' for HC After Joe Judge Firing

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is reportedly expected to be in the mix for the vacant New York Giants' head coaching job.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Bowles is a "name to watch" in New York after the Giants fired Joe Judge.

Getting hired by the Giants would represent a return to the Big Apple for Bowles, who was the head coach of the New York Jets for four seasons from 2015-18.

