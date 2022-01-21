Bears Rumors: Saints DC Dennis Allen to Interview for Head Coaching Job

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears next week about their head coaching vacancy.

WWL-TV's Nick Underhill reported the news about Allen, who previously served as the Oakland Raiders head coach from 2012 through early in the 2014 season.

