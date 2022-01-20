Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Interviewed for Vikings' Head Coach Vacancy

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings announced they interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy.

Minnesota has also interviewed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

In addition to the Vikings, Gannon has spoken with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

The 39-year-old worked with the Vikings from 2014 to 2017 as their assistant defensive backs coach. He left to become the defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts before earning the Eagles' coordinator gig for the 2021 season.

Philadelphia ranked 10th in yards allowed (328.8) and 18th in points allowed (22.6). The unit finished 25th in defensive efficiency at Football Outsiders.

That Gannon is already getting multiple interviews for a possible head coach job speaks to how much his stock is rising inside the NFL. But his hiring is unlikely to excite Vikings fans.

He has only one year of experience as a high-level assistant in the league, and the performance of the Eagles defense was mixed at best. Philadelphia closed the regular season by giving up 475 yards and 51 points to the Dallas Cowboys and then allowed 31 points over three quarters to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

It seems more and more teams are willing to take a big bet on young, relatively unproven coaches.

If you're lucky, you wind up with Sean McVay, but you could be stuck with Joe Judge.

The Vikings are likely stuck with Kirk Cousins for at least one more season since getting off his $45 million cap hit would saddle them with a lot of dead money. Minnesota will have postseason aspirations in 2022.

Based on the limited sample Gannon has provided, he would be a risky hire for a team looking to win now.