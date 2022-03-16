Darious Williams, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract in Free Agency

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darious Williams reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the deal carries a $39 million maximum value and includes $18 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old had been with the Los Angeles Rams since being claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Ravens during the 2018 season. He's been a full-time starter the last two seasons, compiling 71 tackles and nine passes defended in 2021.

L.A. brought Williams back this past season on a first-round tender, which paid him $4.8 million. His $10 million average annual salary in the new deal is more than he earned combined over his first four seasons ($6.6 million).

The Rams entered the offseason among the most cap-strapped teams in football, leading to the UAB product exploring the free-agent market after the team's triumph in Super Bowl LVI.

While Williams fared well opposite Jalen Ramsey, it's not clear whether he can function as the top corner on a depth chart. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.1 overall grade last season, down from 80.0 overall the previous season.

In Jacksonville, he'll likely slide in as a starter opposite Shaquill Griffin and could be thrust into that No. 1 role of facing an opponent's top wideout.