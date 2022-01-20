Sami Zayn, WWE Reportedly Agree on New Multiyear Contract amid Rumors

Source: WWE.com

Despite reported interest from other companies, Sami Zayn has decided to remain with WWE.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), Zayn has signed a new multiyear contract with WWE.

There had been speculation that Zayn signed his deal before the start of the new year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) reported last month there was a belief among some in WWE that Zayn re-signed with the company, but it was not confirmed at that point.

Meltzer noted Zayn's previous deal was set to expire in early 2022 and there was "talk within" AEW of the company having interest in signing Zayn if he became a free agent.

WWE re-signing Zayn comes on the heels of Kevin Owens extending his deal with the company. Both men have spoken about their real-life friendship, and they made their name together on the independent scene and in Ring of Honor from 2007-12.

Zayn did challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE universal title on the Dec. 3 episode of SmackDown, but he lost in 15 seconds after being attacked by Brock Lesnar prior to the match.

WWE originally signed Zayn in 2013 when he debuted on NXT. The 37-year-old spent three years on the developmental brand before being called up to the main roster in 2016. He won the NXT title from Adrian Neville at Takeover: R Evolution in December 2014.

Owens defeated Zayn for the NXT championship two months later

Zayn has won the intercontinental championship twice during his WWE career.

