Giants Rumors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Requested for Head Coaching Interview

The New York Giants have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their open head coaching position, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 51-year-old Quinn was born in Morristown, New Jersey, and grew up in nearby Morris Township, which is a little over 30 miles from where the Giants have played since 1976 (East Rutherford).

He just completed his first year as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Dallas' scoring defense rose from No. 28 in 2020 to No. 7 this year.

Defensive rookie superstar in Micah Parsons helped guide that turnaround, but Quinn's presence also helped the Cowboys improve from 6-10 last year to 12-5 and NFC East champions in 2021.

Quinn's previous stops include five-plus seasons coaching the Atlanta Falcons, who won the 2016 NFC title under his watch. He also made two Super Bowls (winning one) as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator before his time in Atlanta.

Quinn is highly sought after in this coaching cycle. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he's interviewing for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings' head coaching jobs..

New York is in the market for a new general manager and head coach after former GM Dave Gettleman retired and former head coach Joe Judge got fired.

The Giants' GM search is well underway, with the team having already interviewed nine candidates virtually. Quinn is the first coach that has reportedly interviewed for the Giants' open position.

From that group, Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles have had second in-person interviews in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters is expected to have an in-person interview on Thursday, per Pelissero.

There have not been any other reported finalists for in-person conversations as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Quinn news comes one week after Giants owner John Mara told reporters at a postseason press conference that the new GM would "lead the search for a head coach," although the 67-year-old added that the GM's pick would be subject to final approval by ownership."

"I just felt like given where we are right now, on the verge of bringing in a new general manager, we have to give that person the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants," Mara said.

The Giants' request to speak with Quinn would seem to run counter to that notion, but perhaps all of the finalists are on board with at least speaking with him. The Giants may also want to act quickly since he's already landed interviews with four other teams.

Regardless, the Giants can only hope their new organizational leaders will guide them into a brighter future after they missed the playoffs in nine of the past 10 years, capped by a 4-13 mark this season.