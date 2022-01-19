Odell Beckham Jr. Drug-Tested by NFL After Rams' Playoff Win over Cardinals

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Odell Beckham Jr.'s stellar performance in the Los Angeles Rams' wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals ended with him taking a performance-enhancing drug test.

Beckham revealed the NFL contacted him to undergo a random drug test following the opening round of the playoffs.

Beckham hauled in four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 34-11 victory over their division rivals. He's caught six touchdowns in nine games with the Rams (including playoffs) after hauling in only seven scores in 29 games with the Cleveland Browns.

NFL drug tests are randomly selected, so Beckham's performance didn't actually have anything to do with his being tested. Each week, the NFL selects 10 players randomly from each roster to undergo testing.

That said, it's always a little amusing when a player goes off for a big performance then sees his name ping up on the PED testing list.