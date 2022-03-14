Chase Edmonds, Dolphins Agree to 2-Year, $12.6M Contract After Leaving Cardinals

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have signed running back Chase Edmonds to a two-year, $12.6 million deal with $6.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmonds is coming off a 2021 season in which he recorded a career-high 903 yards from scrimmage across 12 appearances for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 25-year-old Fordham product has never been asked to take on the role of an unquestioned No. 1 back for a full year since the Cards selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he's emerged as a productive member of a backfield committee.

He's averaged 4.7 yards per rush and 7.2 yards per catch across four seasons. He's also tallied 14 total touchdowns across 57 career games.

Edmonds, who split the Arizona backfield with James Conner in 2021, said in August he's always hated the term "RB1" and wouldn't worry about trying to become "the guy" on a depth chart.

"I'll approach it how I always approach my work and my craft—very businesslike, come out here and be the best ball player I can be and the best teammate I can be," he told reporters.

That said, he's shown he can handle a larger role when called upon. He played 92 percent of the offensive snaps in the Cardinals Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with 127 total yards and a touchdown.

Edmonds brings dual-threat playmaking ability to the Dolphins, who are coming off a year in which they ranked 30th in the run game (92.2 yards per contest). Adding another potential game-changer to the backfield should only help bolster the unit.

He'll be an upgrade over Myles Gaskin, who rushed for just 612 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season.