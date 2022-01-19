Randall Cobb Expected to Play for Packers vs. 49ers After Core Muscle Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Green Bay Packers could get a boost for Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with Randall Cobb set to return.

"I would anticipate him playing in this game," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday.

Cobb has been out since November when he underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is now expected to play seven weeks later in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 31-year-old returned to Green Bay in July after a trade with the Houston Texans, which came at the request of Aaron Rodgers. Cobb had spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers before moving on in 2019, but this move reunited him with the star quarterback.

Though his role has been inconsistent in 2021, he totaled 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games during the regular season. He scored multiple touchdowns in two different games this yea and tallied 95 receiving yards and a touchdown in his final game before the injury.

His return could further improve a Packers offense that finished 10th in the NFL in both total yards and points scored this season.

Cobb could be especially valuable on Saturday as an outlet for Rodgers against a tough 49ers pass rush.