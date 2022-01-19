Report: Bears Schedule 2nd Head Coach Interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are circling back to Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in their search for a head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported the Bears are scheduling their second interview with Eberflus, who is also reportedly due to receive a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant HC post.

The 51-year-old just wrapped up his fourth season with the Colts.

Indianapolis finished 16th in total defense (343.2 yards allowed) and ninth in scoring defense (21.5 yards allowed) in 2021. The advanced metrics were a little more flattering, with the team finishing eighth in defensive efficiency at Football Outsiders.

If he's hired by the Bears, Eberflus would represent a big change from his predecessor. Matt Nagy was the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach for three seasons and served as their offensive coordinator for two years before moving to the Windy City.

Nagy's offensive expertise did little to further the development of Mitchell Trubisky or help Justin Fields in Fields' rookie season. Because of that, Chicago's ownership and front office might feel working as a high-level offensive assistant isn't a prerequisite to fill the team's vacancy.

Should Eberflus be the choice, though, identifying the right offensive coordinator will likely be critical toward the direction of the organization.

Trubisky's four-year spell showed how the Bears can build a Super Bowl contender despite getting erratic quarterback play, but the process is a lot easier when the QB is performing at a high level.

Fields was inconsistent in 2021. He completed 58.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 appearances. The first-round pick at least did enough to justify giving him more time.

Helping Fields reach another level will be imperative toward Chicago achieving its long-term goals. While Eberflus is a defensive coach, he can make that happen with the right staff around him.