Rams Rumors: OC Kevin O'Connell Interests Broncos, Texans, Vikings for Vacant HC Jobs

The Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans have reportedly all requested to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their vacant head coaching positions.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, O'Connell will interview with the Broncos on Thursday and Vikings on Friday. It isn't yet known when the Texans interview will occur. Breer pointed out that Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is set to interview as well.

The 36-year-old O'Connell has been the Rams' OC since 2020 and previously served in that role with the Washington Football Team in 2019.

O'Connell starred collegiately as a quarterback at San Diego State and was a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2008.

He spent time with the Pats and New York Jets as a member of their active rosters, and he also had contracts with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers during a career that ran from 2008-12.

O'Connell ventured into coaching in 2015, becoming the Cleveland Browns' quarterbacks coach. He later served as the San Francisco 49ers' special projects coach in 2016 and was then part of Washington's staff in various roles from 2017-19.

Of his three seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, 2021 was O'Connell's best, as the Rams ranked ninth in total offense and seventh in scoring following the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions during the offseason.

It was a significant improvement for O'Connell, who led a Washington offense that ranked 31st in total yardage and last in scoring in 2019. Then, the Rams were 11th in total offense and 22nd in total scoring last season with Jared Goff largely struggling under center.

Head coach Sean McVay has received much of the praise for the Rams' offensive improvement this season—and the fact that they were able to win the NFC West and reach the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs—but O'Connell has played a role as well.

At 30 years of age, McVay became the youngest head coach in the modern era of the NFL when the Rams hired him in 2017.

McVay had a similar amount of coaching experience when he was appointed as O'Connell does now, including three years as an NFL OC.

O'Connell is set to interview with three teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 and could use an infusion of excitement.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio after going 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Similarly, the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer after going 8-9 and missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

David Culley received only one year with the Texans, as he was fired after Houston went 4-13 in 2021 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Each of the aforementioned teams would benefit from an offensive boost, and O'Connell could potentially provide that from the head coaching position.