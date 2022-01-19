Troy Aikman Rips Cowboys' Game Plan vs. 49ers After CeeDee Lamb Held to 1 Catch

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman had some unflattering comments on the team's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

During an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman expressed his exasperation with how little Dallas involved CeeDee Lamb in the passing game:

The 49ers allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards (206.5 per game) in the regular season. They were a more pedestrian 25th in opponent passer rating (97.0) and tied for 15th in yards per attempt allowed (7.1).

San Francisco's secondary was seemingly there for the taking. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-43 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Much of the postgame discourse has centered around Prescott's scramble in the waning seconds of regulation as Dallas attempted to get into position for a final attempt at the end zone. Lamb's usage in the defeat was just as puzzling.

The second-year wideout was targeted five times, catching one pass for 21 yards.

Aikman explained how his frustration extended beyond the Cowboys' game plan and applies to other teams around the league. But he undoubtedly hit on one of Dallas' failings in the playoffs.

In the team's biggest game of the year, it's almost inexplicable how head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff couldn't get the ball into the hands of one of the Cowboys' best playmakers more frequently.