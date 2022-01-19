Jalen Hurts Has Earned Eagles Starting QB Job for 2022 Season, Howie Roseman Says

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Don't expect the Philadelphia Eagles to use their war chest of first-round picks to acquire a new starting quarterback.

General manager Howie Roseman said Jalen Hurts has earned the starting job for the 2022 season during his season-ending press conference Wednesday.

"We talk about Jalen and the growth he had. Really, first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs. Tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp, and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that," Roseman said.

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions and added 784 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground during the regular season, leading the Eagles to a surprising 9-8 record and a wild-card berth.

The Eagles were overmatched in a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling behind on the game's opening drive and never seeming like a serious threat to the defending champs. Hurts struggled without the help of a running game, throwing for 258 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions.

“We just want to continue to do the things that got us here,” Hurts told reporters after the loss. “As an offense, we’ve revolutionized and evolved in terms of who we are and our identity. I’ve said different things to ignite the growth. Early on, we were searching for who we were.”

The Eagles have picks Nos. 15, 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL draft, which makes them a prime candidate to potentially trade for a star-level quarterback if they were so inclined. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are among the names that could be available this offseason, but this Eagles roster isn't a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.

The more prudent move—and the one Roseman appears committed to for the time being—is using those picks to continue building a structure around Hurts and give him the 2022 season to prove he can make strides as a passer. A version of these Eagles with a loaded young defense and Hurts leading a ground-heavy offensive attack could be formidable next season.

If Hurts struggles, however, a solid infrastructure will already be in place for the next quarterback.