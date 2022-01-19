76ers Rumors: Ben Simmons' Camp Questions Authenticity of Joel Embiid's Messaging

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ben Simmons and his camp reportedly doubt the "authenticity" of Joel Embiid's messaging when it comes to bringing the disgruntled guard back into the fold.

“Joel is Daryl [Morey], and Daryl is Joel,” a source told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia 76ers have long maintained they would welcome Simmons back with open arms if he chose to return this season. Simmons has sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign after requesting a trade during the offseason and has cited mental health concerns as the reason for his continued absence.

