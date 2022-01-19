Bears Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Chicago Had 'Brief' Conversation amid NFL Return Buzz

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears reportedly may have reached out to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to gauge his interest in returning to the NFL.

Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly reported the latest buzz about the Bears' head coaching search Tuesday on NBC Sports Chicago (13:10 mark):

"One source—it's not Jim, I've already said I've had some contact with Jim, I didn't ask him and he didn't tell me—but one other source, who is usually pretty good, told me that there was just a brief phone conversation ... between Jim and someone in the organization, which I think may have just been saying 'hi,' may have been trying to read the tea leaves without asking the questions. I don't know, I can't confirm that for certain."

