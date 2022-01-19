Raiders Rumors: Champ Kelly, Dave Ziegler to Interview for GM Job After Mayock Firing

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly planning to interview Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler this week for their vacant general manager position.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kelly will interview Thursday, and Ziegler's interview will take place Friday.

The Raiders fired Mike Mayock on Monday after he spent three seasons as the team's GM.

