Dana White Announces UFC Will Hold Event in UK for 1st Time in 3 Years

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White announced Wednesday that the UFC will return to the United Kingdom in March for the first time since 2019.

According to ESPN, White said the following in a statement: "Every time we put on an event in London it's an unbelievable experience. The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts. It's a different kind of energy in England. And I can't wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19."

The event will emanate from the O2 Arena in London on March 19, although no fights have been announced for the card yet.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

