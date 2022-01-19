X

    49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'Feeling Good' Ahead of Packers Game Amid Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Roger Steinman

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters Tuesday he expects to start Saturday's postseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

     "Uh, yeah, we'll feel it out throughout the week," he said. "Feeling good right now."

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Only one mindset. -<a href="https://twitter.com/JimmyG_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimmyG_10</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsGB</a> <a href="https://t.co/S69E3YCPml">pic.twitter.com/S69E3YCPml</a>

    Garoppolo, 30, is already playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb. But in a 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday he also suffered a right shoulder sprain.

    "He should be fine for practice," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday. "He had to play through some pain and stuff, but he ended up checking out all right. Just a slight shoulder sprain and he should be good for [Tuesday's] practice."

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Jimmy Garoppolo on hand for the session. But media got booted after five minutes and we did not see Jimmy Garoppolo throw any passes. <a href="https://t.co/a0LjdtOsKG">https://t.co/a0LjdtOsKG</a>

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    Kyle Shanahan right now says at practice: Jimmy Garoppolo limited (shoulder/thumb). Fred Warner limited (ankle). Nick Bosa remains in the concussion protocol. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsGB</a>

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    What's bothering you more right now, the shoulder or the thumb?<br><br>Garoppolo: "Yes."

    Garoppolo suffered the injury in the second quarter. He finished the game 16-of-25 for 172 yards and an interception. While he didn't play particularly well, the Niners offense was bailed out yet again by an excellent ground game that rushed for 169 yards against the Cowboys.

    If Garoppolo were unable to go, Trey Lance would take his place. The rookie went 1-1 in his two starts and threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, completing 57.7 percent of his passes. He also rushed 168 yards and a score.

    For now, all indications are that Garoppolo will be able to play against the Packers. While the future of the quarterbacking position is unquestionably in doubt, given the first-round selection of Lance last offseason, expecting a rookie quarterback to handle the atmosphere of Lambeau Field in his first postseason start would be a big ask.

    As for playing in the winter temperatures in Green Bay while battling two separate injuries, Garoppolo didn't seem concerned.

    "I've played in the cold my whole life so won't be crazy with that," he told reporters. "Learning to adjust and that's what this week's practice is for. We're in a good spot, though."

