Giants Rumors: Brian Daboll 'Very High' on Joe Schoen's List of HC Targets

If the New York Giants hire Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to serve as their GM, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may not be far behind.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, "Daboll is indeed 'very high' on Schoen's list of prospective head coaches" and Daboll "would be expected to get an interview if he was still available" and "might even be the favorite to become the Giants' next coach under Schoen."

But according to that report, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores would also likely be candidates.

On Tuesday, the Giants announced that they had interviewed Schoen a second time for the general manager position, making him the first candidate to meet with the team for a second time, though he's unlikely to be the only finalist for the job.

As for Daboll, the 46-year-old has an impressive resume. He started his NFL career in 2000 with the New England Patriots as a defensive assistant before serving as the team's wide receivers coach between the 2002 and '06 seasons.

He then spent two years as the New York Jets quarterbacks coach (2007-08) before serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012).

After four more years in New England as an assistant coach (2013) and tight ends coach (2014-16) and a year with the Alabama Crimson Tide as their offensive coordinator (2017), he took over the offensive coordinator role for the Buffalo Bills (2018-present).

His time in Buffalo working with superstar quarterback Josh Allen has been impressive. The team has finished top-10 in yardage differential three times and top-10 in points differential three times, and it has been top-five in offensive yards and points in each of the last two years. In the process, the Bills have reached the postseason three years in a row, and Daboll has emerged as a serious head coaching candidate.

He's already interviewed with the Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

The Giants, meanwhile, have been a mess for quite some time. They last made the playoffs in 2016 and haven't won more than six games in a season since. There are major questions about whether Daniel Jones is the quarterback of the future and in general with a roster that produced just four wins this last season.

Rebuilding the Giants will be no small task. Schoen and Daboll, at least for the time being, appear to be strong potential choices for the job.