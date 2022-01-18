Aaron Rodgers Says Toe Injury 'Not an Issue' Ahead of 49ers vs. Packers Playoff Game

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Aaron Rodgers provided an update on the injured toe that limited him earlier in the season during Tuesday's interview on The Pat McAfee Show:

"It feels really good, but there's still some achiness from time to time," Rodgers said. "But I think at this point I'm as close to 100 percent as I'm going to get for the rest of the season. So it's not an issue. I've been practicing every single day now. There's a little discomfort, but I feel good."

Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in November after testing positive for COVID-19. He returned in Week 10 and played every game since but missed practices over the next few weeks as a result of the toe injury.

Though he never revealed the initial cause of the injury, he told reporters he suffered a setback in mid-December.

The quarterback remained on the field and has been as effective as ever, finishing the season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-best 111.9 passer rating.

With the Packers finishing 13-4 on the season, Rodgers is once again a favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award, which would be the fourth of his career.

The only thing that might have been affected by the toe injury has been Rodgers' running, with his 101 rushing yards on the season his lowest since becoming a starter in 2008. His 2.1 rushing attempts per game were also a career low as a starter.

Green Bay will hope the toe doesn't limit him entering the divisional round of the playoffs after a first-round bye.

The Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday after the Niners sacked Dak Prescott five times on the way to a 23-17 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers will hope to avoid the pass rush and lead the squad to the NFC Championship Game for the third year in a row.