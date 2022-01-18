Jaguars Rumors: Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Unlikely to be Hired as Head Coach

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama offensive coordinator and former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is "unlikely" to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' choice for their head coaching vacancy, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

While O'Brien interviewed for the job earlier in January, Garafolo said he was "not getting that vibe" when speaking about the possibility of the Alabama OC becoming Jacksonville's head coach.

Chase Goodbread of NFL.com added that the Jaguars planned to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett; former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell; and interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

The Jaguars are seeking to replace Urban Meyer, who was fired in December after a disastrous, controversy-laden first year. He went just 2-11 at the helm. Bevell led the team to a 1-3 record in his stead.

As for O'Brien, the 52-year-old will bring an impressive resume into any future NFL interviews.

As an NFL head coach, he led the Texans to a 52-48 record across seven seasons (2014-20), leading the team to four playoff berths. That followed two years (2012-13) as Penn State's head coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His lengthy coaching career also included stints as the offensive coordinator for Georgia Tech (2001-02), Duke (2005-06) and most recently Alabama this past season at the college level.

His NFL career also included five years with the New England Patriots (2007-11), where he held a number of roles throughout his tenure, including as an offensive assistant, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and eventually the offensive coordinator in his final year with the team.