AFC Exec on Russell Wilson: I Don't Think Seahawks Are as High on QB as They Let on

Pete Carroll appears set to return to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, which means we're likely headed to another offseason full of Russell Wilson trade rumors.

"I don't think [the Seahawks] are as high on [Wilson] as they let on," an AFC executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "You've got to remember, they've looked into trading him multiple times now. You don't do that with a top guy unless you're comfortable with it."

Wilson rumors were rampant last offseason amid reports of tension between the quarterback and Carroll. A report in The Athletic cited years of tension over offensive philosophy and personnel moves. Some of those tensions appeared to quell over the course of last offseason, but the rumors are again swirling after the Seahawks finished a 7-10 season.

Wilson acknowledged the possibility he could be headed elsewhere when speaking to reporters last month, though he's maintained a desire to stay in Seattle.

"I know for me, personally, I hope it's not my last game (in Seattle), but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. That's my focus, that's my goal; I love this city, and I love this moment. I love these guys, so we got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters," Wilson told reporters at the time.

Jordan Schultz reported Wilson would consider a trade to the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants or Denver Broncos. All three teams are likely to explore their options at quarterback this offseason and could leap into playoff contention by adding Wilson.

It's worth noting that while Carroll has final say on all roster decisions, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract. That could complicate matters if the Seahawks look to bargain with teams to up Wilson's price.