49ers Rumors: Teams Don't Think Jimmy Garoppolo Commands 1st-Round Pick in Trade

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The San Francisco 49ers should expect plenty of interest when they explore the Jimmy Garoppolo trade market this offseason.

Teams just might not be willing to meet their asking price.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported some teams believe Garoppolo won't command a first-round pick because he's heading into the final year of his contract and will need a reworked deal as part of any trade. Garoppolo will make $24.2 million in base salary next season.

The 49ers declined an offer of a second-round pick from the New England Patriots last offseason, choosing to stick with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He finished the regular season with 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions before leading San Francisco to a wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The win was Garoppolo's seventh in his past nine starts and brought him to 36-15 overall as a starter (including playoffs). While few would call Garoppolo an elite quarterback, it's clear the 49ers have a winning formula with him under center. Kyle Shanahan is 8-28 in games started by a quarterback other than Garoppolo during his coaching career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Garoppolo "raised his value to both the 49ers and to other teams in the offseason trade market" over this recent hot streak. A second-round pick, plus another mid-round selection, seems like the bare minimum asking price the 49ers will set this offseason.

It's also possible the 49ers look for a deal similar to the one the Eagles got for Carson Wentz last March. The Indianapolis Colts traded a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round selection, which later became a first-round pick after Wentz hit playing-time bench marks, to the Eagles.