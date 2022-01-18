Report: PSG 'Growing Confident' in Kylian Mbappe Contract Extension

John Berry/Getty Images

While many expect to see Kylian Mbappe in a Real Madrid shirt this summer, Paris Saint-Germain are "growing confident" he'll sign a short-term contract to stay at the club, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Laurens reported PSG had "positive" meetings with Mbappe's family, which has led to increased optimism about his willingness to remain in the French capital.

Mbappe is due to be a free agent in the summer, and the signs have pointed to a move to Madrid. The Spanish giants reportedly had a €200 million ($227.3 million) bid rejected in August.

In an interview with RMC Sport in October (h/t Reuters, via the Guardian), the 23-year-old acknowledged that he told PSG he wanted to leave while last summer's transfer window remained open since it would have allowed the club to bring in a massive fee. Instead, he could depart on a free transfer.

However, Laurens reported Paris Saint-Germain has already reached out to Zinedine Zidane to serve as manager from next season. The presence of the football legend could entice Mbappe to stay a little longer.

In addition, discussions are ongoing with representatives for Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie, per Laurens. Their arrivals would be partially in service of Paris Saint-Germain holding on to its brightest young talent.

Mbappe is on pace for another prolific season. He has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 19 Ligue 1 appearances. He has another four goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Whether it's re-upping with Les Parisiens or heading abroad, football fans around the world eagerly await his next move.

PSG, meanwhile, is 11 points clear of Nice for first place in Ligue 1. The first leg of the club's round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League awaits Feb. 15. Easily dispatching the 13-time winner of the tournament would certainly send a message to Mbappe.