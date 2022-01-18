Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Scheduled to Interview with Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, More

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is considered to be one of the most popular head-coaching candidates this offseason, and he will reportedly be a busy man this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears for their head coach vacancies.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Quinn led a defense that ranked seventh in the NFL, with opponents averaging 21.2 points per game. Dallas also led the league with 34 takeaways and a plus-14 turnover differential.

After putting together a 12-5 record, the Cowboys' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday in a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round. Dallas trailed for the entire game and allowed San Francisco to put up points in each of its first four drives. The Cowboys were called for 14 penalties, which tied for the most in franchise playoff history.

Before joining the Cowboys coaching staff, Quinn served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for a little over five seasons. He helped lead the Falcons to an appearance in Super Bowl LI, but they lost to the New England Patriots after giving up a 28-3 lead. Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

One team that is reportedly high on Quinn is the Broncos. Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher reported earlier this month that Quinn would be considered a "top candidate" in Denver or with the Seattle Seahawks if they parted ways with head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks are expected to retain Carroll for a 13th season.