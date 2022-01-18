The Rock Says Being an XFL Co-Owner Is a 'Full-Circle Moment for Me'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears a lot of different hats as an entertainer and movie star, but one of the roles he's most proud of is being co-owner of the XFL.

During Monday's Manning Cast of the NFC Wild Card Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, Johnson explained why it was so important to him to be a key part of reviving the XFL.

"As you guys know, you have a love and a passion for the game of football. Man, I love football. And my dream in the NFL, making it to the NFL, that dream never came true," Johnson told Peyton and Eli Manning during the second quarter. "So for me, this is a real full-circle moment for me. ... I worked so hard down at the University of Miami to make it, and I didn't make it."

Johnson went on to say that it was a goal of his to create an alternative for players who want to continue their football careers but don't get the chance to play in the NFL.

"But now, years later, to be able to be the owner of the XFL, a league that we've galvanized with great leadership teams, great organization, a lot of passion," he continued. "But to be able to, I think, create opportunities for players to play the game that they love, play the game that we love, pay their bills, take care of their families and keep their dream alive, it's a full-circle moment for me."

Along with his business partner Dany Garcia, Johnson formed a consortium with Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital to purchase the XFL for $15 million in August 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson stressed that his main focus will be on creating a league that is catered to its players.

"As an XFL owner, my No. 1 goal and my No. 1 priority will always be the player and to take care of the players and create these opportunities for them," he said.

The XFL is expected to launch in 2023. The league recently announced six additions to its football operations team.