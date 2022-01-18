Video: Peyton Manning Shades Former Giants Coach Joe Judge Over QB Sneak

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning trolled former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during the Manningcast of Monday's NFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

After Rams head coach Sean McVay called for a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the goal line in the second quarter, Manning shaded Judge's decision to run a QB sneak on third-and-9 from his team’s own five-yard line in New York's regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team.

In addition to Manning, Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers also ripped Judge's decision to run a QB sneak while speaking with Pat McAfee.

Judge's play call was especially odd because, at the time, Washington was only leading 3-0 in the second quarter. Since then, Judge has been fired by the Giants.