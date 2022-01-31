Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury amid 49ers Trade Rumors

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery on his injured thumb as soon as it can be scheduled, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The expected recovery time is four to six weeks, Rapoport adds.

Garoppolo revealed after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game that he felt pain throughout the postseason on the thumb in his throwing hand, so it's no surprise he's set to have surgery.

“Now I can say the truth," Garoppolo told Michael Silver in a special for Bally Sports. "Every play, I feel it. But we made it through.”

He added: “I can’t believe this s--t held up, to be completely honest with you. The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Garoppolo missed time earlier this season with the thumb injury and a calf ailment. However, he still appeared in 15 games during the 2021 season, which is a great sign for the oft-injured quarterback.

The 30-year-old completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions to hold onto his job while rookie Trey Lance watched from the sideline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, after an inconsistent performance in the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo is expected to be traded this offseason, Rapoport notes.

Garoppolo has been included in trade rumors since last season, and according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, the 49ers turned down an offer of a second-round pick from the New England Patriots last offseason. The franchise will be hoping to receive more compensation this year.

If he is traded, Lance is expected to take over as San Francisco's starting quarterback in 2022.