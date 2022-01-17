2022 Beijing Olympics to Allow 'Selected' Spectators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Only "selected" spectators will be allowed to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The announcement came after Beijing reported its first case of the omicron variant on Saturday.

Only residents of China who have the required "COVID-19 countermeasures" will be allowed to attend the Winter Games. They will be required to "strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the Games."

"Given the difficult and complicated work of controlling the epidemic, and to protect the health and safety of those involved with the Games, the original plan of offering tickets to the general public has been altered toward spectators from selected groups," the organizing committee said in a statement.

China already announced that fans from outside the country would not be allowed to attend any events.

The Olympics will begin on Feb. 4 and will take place in a "closed loop" to keep athletes, coaches and other essential personnel away from the general public. Athletes will also have to be tested every day and wear masks, in addition to other health and safety measures.