Nick Bosa Says 49ers Are 'America's Team' After 2022 NFL Playoff Win vs. Cowboys

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa had a succinct message for the Dallas Cowboys following his team's 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Bosa wrote Monday on Instagram that the Niners are now "Americas team," referencing the Cowboys' longtime moniker.

Dallas fans are having a bad case of deja vu as another promising season for their favorite team ended in bitter disappointment. The franchise's futility is eyebrow-raising given the place it occupies within the sport.

The nature of Sunday's loss was particularly tough to swallow since the Cowboys were unable to take a shot at the end zone for a pivotal touchdown in the waning seconds before time expired.

To the victor go the spoils, so Bosa earned the right to take a parting shot at the Cowboys.