Video: Watch 49ers' Deebo Samuel's Wholesome Nickelodeon Interview After Cowboys Win

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Every once in a while, sports provides the rare moment where there is no possible negative reaction. Such was the case Sunday when Deebo Samuel appeared on the Nickelodeon broadcast for an interview with rapper Young Dylan.

Take a look at the wholesome clip below.

First of all, if the whole rapping thing doesn't work out, Young Dylan might want to study broadcast journalism when he reaches college age. The 12-year-old has the makings of a seasoned pro on the sidelines.

Nickelodeon has broadcast playoff games each of the past two seasons, adding a kid-centric mix to the games that has even won over some adults. With moments like this, it's not hard to see why.