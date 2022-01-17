NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers' Asking Price for Myles Turner, Caris LeVert Revealed

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indiana Pacers could be ready for a fire sale ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but the team is still seeking large returns for key players.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Pacers want "two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick" in exchange for Myles Turner.

The Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are among those interested in the center.

Caris LeVert is also reportedly available, per Scotto, with Indiana seeking a first-round pick and a good young player. The Cleveland Cavaliers are considered a potential landing spot for the guard.

Both players are under contract through the 2022-23 season, but the Pacers could get a head start on their rebuild after a disappointing 15-28 start to the year. Despite talent on the roster, the organization is headed to its second straight losing season and its eighth year without winning a playoff series.

It could allow contenders to add useful players for the home stretch of the season.

Turner has been one of the top rim-protectors in the NBA in recent years, currently leading the league with 2.8 blocks per game. It would be his third time leading the NBA in this category, while he has also added 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this year.

Interested teams will have to monitor Turner's foot injury, however, as he is out for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LeVert could be a quality addition to teams seeking a scoring boost, entering the day with an average of 17.8 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Consistency has been a problem for the 27-year-old guard throughout his career with the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, but he can get hot in a hurry and carry an offense. He has reached 20 points in 11 of 30 games this year, including a 31-point effort in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

The guard could be a difference-maker in the playoffs, but contenders must determine if he is worth the high price on the trade market.