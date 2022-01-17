Muhammad Ali's Robe from 1965 Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500K+ at Auction

AP Photo/John Rooney, File

A historic robe worn by Muhammad Ali could sell for over $500,000 at auction, per TMZ Sports:

The robe was worn by Ali, arguably the greatest boxer in history, ahead of his memorable 1965 win over Sonny Liston.

Ali had won his first heavyweight title a year earlier with a win over Liston, but he truly proved his ability in the rematch with a first-round knockout over the former champ. Ali standing over Liston has become one of the most iconic images in sports history.

The match was also the first time the boxer fought under the name Muhammad Ali after changing it from Cassius Clay. It makes this robe, featuring the name in red letters over a white background, the first time he publicly displayed his chosen name ahead of a boxing match.

"We cannot stress the historical significance of this robe," Goldin Auctions wrote, "not just for its link to one of the greatest fights in boxing history, but also for the cultural impact Ali’s religious beliefs made when he donned this robe and told the world he was now Muhammad Ali."

It could create a serious bidding war for such a unique collector's item.