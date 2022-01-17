Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Next Chapter of His Life

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Ben Roethlisberger sure sounded like someone going into retirement following Sunday's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm gonna do everything I can to be the best husband and father I can be," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told reporters while also admitting his new reality probably won't hit him until training camp.

"It's going to be different, going to be fun," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."

The 39-year-old also went through a proverbial passing of the torch moment with another veteran leader on the Steelers:

Roethlisberger surely didn't want to go out like he did Sunday since Pittsburgh fell behind 35-7 by the middle of the third quarter and never had a realistic chance at an upset. The offense struggled until the game was already decided, although he at least threw second-half touchdowns to Diontae Johnson and James Washington.

In all, he finished 29-of-44 passing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Next up is a trip to the Hall of Fame for the Steelers legend who, assuming he does officially retire, will end his career with two Super Bowl rings, another Super Bowl appearance, six Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He led the league in passing yards in 2014 and 2018 and is eighth on the NFL's all-time list with 418 career touchdown passes.

While he was nowhere near as effective this season as he was in his prime, he still helped lead the Steelers to the playoffs and had multiple touchdown passes in what may have been his final game.