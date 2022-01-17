Video: Watch Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Walk off Field After Potential Final Game

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Ben Roethlisberger's time in the NFL might have come to a close following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Late last month, the 39-year-old indicated that he might retire following the 2021 season.

"I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees. That's just not what I've ever done or who I am," Roethlisberger said before his final regular-season home game, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing that this could be it."

With the possibility that Saturday night's game could have been his last in the NFL, watch as Roethlisberger walked off the field in Kansas City to a salute from fans who attended the game:

Roethlisberger will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, having led the Steelers back to prominence with two Super Bowl titles in his 18 seasons with the franchise.

He is also a six-time Pro Bowler and the Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and wins as the starting quarterback.

The 2004 11th overall pick finished up his regular-season career having completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions.