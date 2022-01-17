Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Never Felt Like' Cowboys Playoff Game Was Getting Away from 49ers

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it always felt like his team was in control of the game despite allowing Dallas to outscore them 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

"It was just an emotional game," Garoppolo told reporters. "The highs and lows of it, everything just never felt like it was getting away from us. I always felt like we were in control of the game."

