Sony Open 2022: Hideki Matsuyama Rallies Late, Tops Russell Henley in Playoff

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama overcame a five-shot deficit and defeated Russell Henley in a one-hole playoff to win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.

Matsuyama (-23) shot seven under for the second straight day in the final round. It's the 2021 Masters champion's second win of the 2021-22 season after he was victorious at the Zozo Championship in October. Sunday's win marks the eighth PGA Tour victory of Matsuyama's career, tying KJ Choi for most wins all-time by an Asian-born player in PGA Tour history.

Henley entered the day as the tournament's leader after 54 holes. He started off the day on fire and opened up a five-shot lead with three consecutive birdies and an eagle to close out the front nine.

But Henley went cold on the back nine. He had a bogey on the 11th hole and made par on the other eight holes, allowing Matsuyama to make his move.

Matsuyama birdied four of his last nine holes, including back-to-back birdies to start his back nine and another on the 18th hole to force the playoff.

Henley missed out on his first PGA Tour win since 2017 when he won the Houston Open. He had previously won the Sony Open in 2013 in his PGA Tour debut, breaking the tournament record by four shots with a final score of 256 (-24). Justin Thomas broke that record in 2017 with a 253.

Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power tied for third at under 19. Michael Thompson and Lucas Glover rounded out the top five at under 18.