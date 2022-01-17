X

    Sony Open 2022: Hideki Matsuyama Rallies Late, Tops Russell Henley in Playoff

    Doric SamJanuary 17, 2022

    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

    Hideki Matsuyama overcame a five-shot deficit and defeated Russell Henley in a one-hole playoff to win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Hideki overcomes a 5-shot back-9 deficit. 🏆 <br><br>The season's first two-time winner takes <a href="https://twitter.com/SonyOpenHawaii?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonyOpenHawaii</a> in a playoff. <a href="https://t.co/0p1bMLp2Y5">pic.twitter.com/0p1bMLp2Y5</a>

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    WHAT. A. SHOT. 🤯<br><br>Hideki Matsuyama hits an incredible 277-yard shot to set himself up beautifully for eagle. <a href="https://t.co/vF4hmybagu">pic.twitter.com/vF4hmybagu</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    A dramatic effort to seal win No. 8 for Hideki. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/bOrMvGhAZH">pic.twitter.com/bOrMvGhAZH</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Hawaii Hideki. 🤙🌸 <a href="https://t.co/5LgKkOgHvB">pic.twitter.com/5LgKkOgHvB</a>

    Matsuyama (-23) shot seven under for the second straight day in the final round. It's the 2021 Masters champion's second win of the 2021-22 season after he was victorious at the Zozo Championship in October. Sunday's win marks the eighth PGA Tour victory of Matsuyama's career, tying KJ Choi for most wins all-time by an Asian-born player in PGA Tour history.

    Henley entered the day as the tournament's leader after 54 holes. He started off the day on fire and opened up a five-shot lead with three consecutive birdies and an eagle to close out the front nine.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Beauty from <a href="https://twitter.com/russhenleygolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RussHenleyGolf</a>. 🎯<br><br>He gets his lead back to 2. <a href="https://t.co/NZz6Oycx9c">pic.twitter.com/NZz6Oycx9c</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/russhenleygolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russhenleygolf</a> is putting on a CLINIC. 💯<a href="https://twitter.com/SonyOpenHawaii?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonyOpenHawaii</a> | 📺 GOLF <a href="https://t.co/p1c8gzuXOh">pic.twitter.com/p1c8gzuXOh</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Birdie<br>Birdie<br>Birdie<br>Eagle<a href="https://twitter.com/russhenleygolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RussHenleyGolf</a> makes the turn on FIRE and takes a 5-shot lead. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/B8iLaTZ1WG">pic.twitter.com/B8iLaTZ1WG</a>

    But Henley went cold on the back nine. He had a bogey on the 11th hole and made par on the other eight holes, allowing Matsuyama to make his move.

    Matsuyama birdied four of his last nine holes, including back-to-back birdies to start his back nine and another on the 18th hole to force the playoff.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Back-to-back birdies for Hideki. 🐦<br><br>Just like that he's back within 2. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/rv9xxczqBZ">pic.twitter.com/rv9xxczqBZ</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    One shot back. 👀<br><br>Hideki makes a long birdie at the 15th. <a href="https://t.co/7v2fukhdW3">pic.twitter.com/7v2fukhdW3</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Hideki (using all of the tee box) with a MONSTER 338-yard drive on 18. 💪 <br><br>Henley’s tee shot finds the bunker. <a href="https://t.co/vcYJMIs0BG">pic.twitter.com/vcYJMIs0BG</a>

    Henley missed out on his first PGA Tour win since 2017 when he won the Houston Open. He had previously won the Sony Open in 2013 in his PGA Tour debut, breaking the tournament record by four shots with a final score of 256 (-24). Justin Thomas broke that record in 2017 with a 253.

    Kevin Kisner and Seamus Power tied for third at under 19. Michael Thompson and Lucas Glover rounded out the top five at under 18.

