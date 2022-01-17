X

    Dak Prescott on Fans Throwing Objects at Refs After Cowboys' Loss: 'Credit to Them'

    Erin WalshJanuary 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Brandon Wade

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is just a little salty about his team's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday at AT&T Stadium and was particularly upset about how the game ended.

    After the game, video surfaced of what appeared to be Cowboys fans throwing trash toward their own players. Prescott criticized fans for doing so until he found out they were actually aiming for the officiating crew.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.”

    Jane Slater @SlaterNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! <a href="https://t.co/mlVttbFlpg">pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg</a>

    One of the most controversial moments of Saturday's game came when Prescott ran the ball 17 yards up the middle of the field with no timeouts and little time remaining on the clock. As Prescott was trying to spike the ball to stop the clock, umpire Ramon George bumped into the quarterback and then several other Dallas players. By the time they got set up, time expired and the game was over.

    NFL @NFL

    What a way to end the game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperWildCard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperWildCard</a> <a href="https://t.co/esKKpbkrQn">pic.twitter.com/esKKpbkrQn</a>

    After the game, referee Alex Kemp discussed the situation, telling ESPN's Todd Archer that George "spotted the ball properly."

    NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating

    Pool report from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsDAL</a>: <a href="https://t.co/3efINKXzM7">pic.twitter.com/3efINKXzM7</a>

    Instead of handing the ball to center Tyler Biadasz, Prescott should have handed the ball directly to George, which would have sped up the process and possibly allowed him to spike the ball and stop the clock.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Regardless, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's plan to have Prescott run up the middle of the field with 14 seconds remaining in the game was ridiculous, especially because the team had no timeouts.

    After the game, McCarthy defended his call, telling reporters, "That was the best option." Considering the offense was moving the ball effectively in the air before that call, it's hard to imagine McCarthy actually believes it was a smart decision.

    The Cowboys had high expectations after finishing the regular season atop the NFC East with a 12-5 record. Now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs, they can begin preparations for the 2022 season.

    Dallas has not won a playoff game since 2018 and has won just two postseason games in the last decade. With the lack of success continuing, changes will surely be made this offseason.  

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.