Dak Prescott on Fans Throwing Objects at Refs After Cowboys' Loss: 'Credit to Them'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is just a little salty about his team's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday at AT&T Stadium and was particularly upset about how the game ended.

After the game, video surfaced of what appeared to be Cowboys fans throwing trash toward their own players. Prescott criticized fans for doing so until he found out they were actually aiming for the officiating crew.

One of the most controversial moments of Saturday's game came when Prescott ran the ball 17 yards up the middle of the field with no timeouts and little time remaining on the clock. As Prescott was trying to spike the ball to stop the clock, umpire Ramon George bumped into the quarterback and then several other Dallas players. By the time they got set up, time expired and the game was over.

After the game, referee Alex Kemp discussed the situation, telling ESPN's Todd Archer that George "spotted the ball properly."

Instead of handing the ball to center Tyler Biadasz, Prescott should have handed the ball directly to George, which would have sped up the process and possibly allowed him to spike the ball and stop the clock.

Regardless, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's plan to have Prescott run up the middle of the field with 14 seconds remaining in the game was ridiculous, especially because the team had no timeouts.

After the game, McCarthy defended his call, telling reporters, "That was the best option." Considering the offense was moving the ball effectively in the air before that call, it's hard to imagine McCarthy actually believes it was a smart decision.

The Cowboys had high expectations after finishing the regular season atop the NFC East with a 12-5 record. Now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs, they can begin preparations for the 2022 season.

Dallas has not won a playoff game since 2018 and has won just two postseason games in the last decade. With the lack of success continuing, changes will surely be made this offseason.