Mike McCarthy Says He Was Told Time Would Be Readded at End of Cowboys' Loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not happy with how Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers ended.

After a 17-yard run, quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to clock the ball before time expired as a referee took a second to properly position the ball. McCarthy told reporters afterwards that he was told time would be put back on the clock, noting that the referee bumped into Prescott when he was trying to position the ball.

"Have never seen that come down the way it came down, in terms of the collision between the umpire and the quarterback. … I was told they were reviewing it, and that they were going to put time back on the clock. … And the next thing I know, they’re running off the field," McCarthy said, according to Mike Leslie of WFAA.

If the referees granted more time on the clock, the Cowboys would've had one more play to try to score a touchdown. Instead, Dallas fell 23-17 and was eliminated from the playoffs. McCarthy believes it came down to that delay in getting the ball in place for Prescott to clock it.

"We shouldn’t have had any issue getting the ball spotted," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys trailed for the entire game in the loss. Dallas had the top-ranked offense in the NFL during the regular season, but mustered just 17 points against the 49ers.

A talking point for the Cowboys this offseason will be McCarthy's status as the team's head coach. Team owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on McCarthy's future after the game, but he expressed his disappointment with the result.

The Cowboys have gone 18-15 in two seasons under McCarthy.